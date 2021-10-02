Firefighters battling blaze at 'fully engulfed' New Sharon home

NEW SHARON, Maine — Firefighters called to a home on Swan Road in New Sharon Wednesday morning arrived to find the building "fully engulfed."
The fire at 313 Swan Road was called in at about 9:10 a.m., New Sharon Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Felicia Bell told NEWS CENTER Maine.
"I believe the [residents] were home," Bell said. "Everyone is out."
No injuries had been reported as of 10 a.m.
Crews from a number of area departments were also at the scene, Bell said, as were troopers from the Maine State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's deputies.
This story will be updated.