SACO, Maine — Firefighters in Saco battled flames and frigid temperatures at a structure fire on Seaside Ave. Thursday morning.

Officials said no one was inside the two-unit condominium complex when crews arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m.

Seaside Ave. and Bayview Road were shut down for hours.

Departments from several nearby towns were called in to battle the blaze as temperatures reached the single ditches with a subzero windchill.

"This was one of the most difficult fires we have to face," Saco Fire Chief John Duross said.

There were several slips and falls, according to Duross, but no serious injuries were reported.

"The cold temperatures, the wind, icing conditions, the firefighters did a really great job given the harsh conditions that they're working in," Duross said.