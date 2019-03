BRIDGTON, Maine — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at a movie theater and bar in Bridgton.

According to Cumberland County Dispatch, the fire is at the Magic Lantern Theater and Tannery Pub on Depot Street. As of 5:40 Wednesday morning, Main Street was shut down as firefighters work to contain the fire.

No injuries to report at this time. Stay with News Center Maine for updates.