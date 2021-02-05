Fire Marshall investigates house fire in Bucksport

Multiple Fire Departments responded to a house fire at 390 Upper Long Pond Rd. in Bucksport around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a fire in Hancock County Sunday night. A house and a shed on Upper Long Pond Road in Bucksport were destroyed by the fire.

The Bucksport Fire Department says it received a call from the property owner, reporting the fire, around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

When units arrived at the scene, they say the home and shed were completely involved, and the fire was spreading into the woods.

Bucksport Fire Captain Christopher Connor says firefighters were able to contain the fire once they go there, but the two buildings were total losses.

"The initial call came in that the shed was on fire, and that it had spread to the house that was near it. When we arrived, the house was fully involved. There wasn't much of a structure left once we got here, and there was nothing left structure-wise of the shed," says Connor.

State Fire Rangers were also on the scene to contain the fire that spread to the nearby woods. The fire was extinguished and contained to 0.7 acres of woodlot.

The cause is currently under investigation. The State Fire Marshall will be conducting the investigation.

Bucksport was assisted by Orland Fire Department, Orrington Fire Department, Dedham/Lucern Fire Department, and Penobscot Fire Department.