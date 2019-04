WELD, MAINE, Maine — A fire early Monday morning destroyed the Weld General Store, one of the oldest businesses in Franklin County, according to officials.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but it is not clear if two cats made it out in time.

The cause of the fire is still not known, but officials say it does not appear suspicious. The building was not insured.

NEWS CENTER Maine

The store was at the intersection of School, Mill and Church streets, and Center Hill Road.