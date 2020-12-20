Fire destroys home in Lyman

Lyman Fire Department says it was all hands on deck at the fire on Williams Road on Saturday evening

LYMAN, Maine — A fire has destroyed a home in the town of Lyman.

Officials confirmed there was an active fire on Williams Road in Lyman on Saturday afternoon.

Photos of the scene were sent to NEWS CENTER Maine by Robert Nettles, an area fire department photographer. Nettles says the call went out around 5 p.m., although that has not been confirmed by the fire department.

All available firefighters from the Lyman Fire Department went to the scene, while the Biddeford Fire Department covered for them at the station.

It's unclear how this fire started or if anyone was injured.