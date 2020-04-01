AUBURN, Maine — A fire destroyed a chicken coop at Misfits Rehab in Auburn, killing all nine chickens.

"It was sad," said volunteer Kathi McCue Reed.

"It was hard for her because they were her pets," said volunteer Amy Gagnon.

The chickens were not only the owners pets. They provided eggs for all the wildlife animals the organization takes in and rehabs, to eventually be released back into the wild.

"The opossums need calcium and eggs and things like that. This is really taking a toll on her," said Gagnon.

Gagnon and McCue Reed are helping the owner recover as best they can.

"Letting her to just heal because she has a really big heart. She never refuses any animals. No animal is a nuisance. She'll take in whatever animal," said Gagnon.

None of the other wildlife were hurt. Right now, the organization is taking care of nearly fifteen animals, including an opossum, a beaver, and a fox.

"We're basically just protecting the species we have here in Maine," said Gagnon.

The volunteers said they only use donations to take care of the animals, which can get expensive. For now they are going to buy eggs, until they figure out how to rebuild.

You can visit their Facebook page if you would like to donate.

