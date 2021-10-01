Fire at J.B. Brown coffee production facility

Portland Fire Department says the fire started in a coffee roaster boiler. No one was hurt.

The Portland Fire Department responded to a fire at the J.B. Brown coffee production facility around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The facility is at 40 Quarry Rd., located near several other businesses.

Officials say a large coffee roaster boiler caught fire inside the facility. Fortunately, all the workers were able to get out.

It took about an hour for fire crews to get the fire under control.

Officials say all the workers were able to return to the building and no one was harmed.