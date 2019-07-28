CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Six days out from the 22nd TD Beach to Beacon 10K and the start line has been stenciled and painted onto Route 77 in Cape Elizabeth.

DMSE Sports is tasked with laying down the design between the Crescent Beach entrance and Fowler Road. They will be using environmentally friendly athletic field paint to coat the pavement.

Over 6,526 runners from 19 countries, 43 states and more than 270 Maine cities and towns will cross the line to begin the 6.2-mile road race, according to organizers.

The 2019 race is scheduled for Saturday, Augusta 3 and will benefit The Telling Room.