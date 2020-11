State Police say no one was injured in the Sunday afternoon incident on I-95 in Sidney

SIDNEY, Maine — State Police spokesperson Katy England says no one was injured in a car fire on the side of I-95 on Sunday, November 1.

It happened near the town of Sidney around 4 p.m.

Video sent to NEWS CENTER Maine by a viewer shows a car pulling a U-Haul trailer engulfed in flames. It's unclear how the fire started.