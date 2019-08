PORTLAND, Maine — Scotty is a four-year-old Scottish terrier mix (of course) and is in need of a forever home.

Scotty came to NFR Maine from Florida and is slowly adjusting to life in the North. He's a little shy, but has a lot of love to give. He is great with other dogs, but probably won't do well in a home with young children.

To find out how to adopt Scotty, visit http://www.nfrmaine.org