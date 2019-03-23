PORTLAND, Maine — This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is the sweetie Sugar from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland!

Sugar is three-months-old and is about 15 pounds right now. There are other littermates just like Sugar available for adoption at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.