PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for a sweet demeanor to go along with an extra sweet face, "Puppy" might just be the dog for you. She's a 9-year-old border collie mix who was surrendered to Lucky Pup Rescue after eight years with her former owner.

Puppy is a bit shy at first, but she warms up to people really quickly. Those caring for her now say she is great with other dogs.

To find out more about adopting Puppy, contact Lucky Pup Rescue by clicking here.