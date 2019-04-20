PORTLAND, Maine — Fetch ME a home features two dogs this week. Joshua, a one-year-old lab mix loves to run and play. New England Lab Rescue says he's completely house trained, loves people, but is sensitive, so a more quiet home without younger kids may suit him a little better. NELR recommends active owners that like to be outside would help him burn off some of his young pup energy.

Midcoast Humane in Brunswick has Shasha the dog. Shasha is part of the No Paw Left Behind initiative, which means she's a long-term resident. She has been waiting for a home since January 20, 2018. Staff say she is nine-years-old and is a very affectionate couch potato. Shasha loves her treats, walks, and belly rubs.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.