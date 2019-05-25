PORTLAND, Maine — This week's Fetch ME a Home pet comes from Midcoast Humane in Brunswick. Cassie is a six-year-old tortoiseshell cat and the staff said she loves people. However, they recently found out she doesn't play too well with other felines.

Midcoast Humane also has spots left a summer program called Animal Camp. It's an opportunity for kids to learn about sheltering, dog and cat behavior, training, veterinary care with our staff veterinarian and clinic staff, exotic animals, wildlife, and more. Plenty of hands-on time for kids entering grades 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6. Sign up here.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.