PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — An informational meeting about PFAS Health Impact Study at Pease, will be held Thursday, October 24th, 5:30 to 8 pm at the Holiday Inn in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The public is invited -- especially people who had their blood tested for PFAS by the state several years ago. It's taken years for this federal investigation to finally become a reality and people were exposed may not be aware.

It's been more than 5 years since industrial chemicals known as PFAS were discovered in the drinking water at a former Pease Air Force base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The ground breaking, multi-million dollar study will focus on one thousand adults and 350 children who drank the contaminated water and had their blood tested by state health officials between 2015 and 2018. A group of moms known as Testing for Pease lobbied for years for the study. Their children and family members drank the contaminated water for years.

As part of the investigation, participants will be asked to answer questions about their medical history. They will also submit new blood and urine samples. They will also check for thyroid, kidney function and cholesterol levels. Children will undergo neurological evaluations.

It's believed more than 10-thousand people who work at the Pease Tradeport or live in surrounding communities drank the water. The contamination came from fire fighting foam used for years during training exercises.

PFAS is known as 'forever chemicals' because research shows it can decades for PFAS to break down in the body.

Studies have linked the exposure to a host of health problems including organ cancers, infertility and immune problems.

The meeting is being conducted by officials from the CDC and from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry who are conducting the study.

To see if you meet the meet the study requirements for participants, click here

For more information on Testing for Pease, click here.