WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Two Maine organizations that advocate for and support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have been awarded $1,249,486 in federal funding.

The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) received $624,545 to increase accessibility, awareness, and effective responses and referrals to sexual assault services in northern and eastern Maine, according to a joint release from U.S. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine).

The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault works in collaboration with Aroostook Mental Health Center, Rape Response Services, and Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine (SASSMM).

Safe Voices of Auburn received $624,941 to improve safety and the criminal justice response for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking in Oxford County.

Safe Voices works in collaboration with Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and Maine Prosecutorial District Three.

“As we continue to work to prevent domestic violence and sexual assault, we must also ensure that all survivors receive the resources they need to ensure their safety and well-being,” the senators said in the release. “This funding will help strengthen our state’s response to these crimes and allow the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Safe Voices of Auburn to continue to protect victims in their communities.”

The funding was awarded through the Office on Violence Against Women’s Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking Program, an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice.

