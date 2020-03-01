STANDISH, Maine — The father injured a crash that killed his 8-year-old son has died, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Vincent Oates, 51, of Standish was fighting for his life at Maine Medical Center.

Officials say he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. Thursday.

"Vinny has had a very serious set back. He is now more critical than Kerry. Please please please please pray hard!!" Makayla Gillespie, the organizer of a GoFundMe for the family wrote Tuesday.

Police said the three-car crash happened Saturday morning killing Owen Oates, 8, and seriously injuring a school custodian, Danilo Warrick, 75.

Police said Warrick's truck spun out of control and went over the dividing line, colliding with two other cars.

Owen Oates and his parents, Kerry and Vincent. Kerry Oates was last listed in serious condition at Maine Medical Center.

"My first course of action was to radio the event in," Cumberland County Sheriff Sgt. Jim Estabrook told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Sgt. Estabrook witnessed the tail end of the crash and jumped in to help.

"Immediately there are a lot of things that go through our minds for processing the overall scene and getting help and resources to respond to it," Sgt. Estabrook said.

Owen Oates was a student a Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish where Warrick worked as a custodian.

"It was in Standish, so you make some assumptions there are people you may know. Unfortunately, there were two people involved we know," superintendent of schools Paul Penna said.

Pena said students are making cards for the Oates family and for Warrick.

School councilors are also on hand for students in need.