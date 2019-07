WELLS, Maine — A man was killed Sunday afternoon on Littlefield Rd. in Wells after crashing into a tree.

30-year-old Justin Bryant of Biddeford/Wells was pronounced dead at the scene by police. He was found in his Toyota Corolla.

There was no one else in the car.

The crash is still under investigation by Wells Police Dept. and an accident reconstructionist in Maine Warden's Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wells Police Department.