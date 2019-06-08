RAYMOND, Maine — A 50-year-old man was found in his truck Monday night in the Town of Raymond after hitting a tree on North Raymond Rd.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office, along with Gray Fire and Rescue and Raymond Fire responded to the crash at around 7:40 p.m. and managed to get him out of the truck, according to authorities.

They were unable to revive him and he died.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.