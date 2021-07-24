Fatal crash in Newcastle under investigation

NEWCASTLE, Maine — Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Police say Thomas B. Atticks, 76, of Newcastle, died in the crash.
A call reporting the crash came in just past 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. It happened in the area of box 300 North Newcastle Road.
Officials say their initial investigation shows Atticks was driving a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle, traveling south on North Newcastle road, when he drifted off the southbound shoulder and left the roadway. The motorcycle then collided with a tree stump.
Mr. Atticks was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and investigators do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in this crash.
The roadway was closed until 6:55 p.m. on Saturday while the crash was investigated.
