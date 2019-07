GLENBURN, Maine — Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department closed Rt 15 in Glenburn for several hours Saturday due to a fatal car crash.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and three others were transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to the departments Facebook page.



A dispatcher said detours were set up around the accident on Rt 15, also known as outer Broadway while crews were working.

The road is now open.