Officials say they have recovered a body on Toddy Pond after a boat and jetski collided early Sunday afternoon

ORLAND, Maine — Officials are investigating a collision between a boat and jetski that killed one person Sunday, August 9.

The spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says the collision on Toddy Pond in Orland happened around 1:30 p.m.

Maine game wardens, including a dive team, were on scene throughout the afternoon.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.