BOSTON, Massachusetts — Maintenance worker Larry Lord, who is credited with saving the lives of other LEAP employees by evacuating the building before crews arrived was upgraded to fair condition after weeks in serious condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Larry Lord was the first person to notice the smell of gas at the LEAP facility on September 16. When firefighters arrived at the scene, Lord went back into the building with them, just before the building exploded.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and had been recovering in the ICU burn unit and was listed in critical condition.

According to a GoFundMe page, "Larry suffered severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries. He was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’s expected to be for 4 months."

Fire officials said on Thursday, October 31, they will not be complete until they get Larry Lord home.

The blast killed Captain Michael Bell and seriously injured five other firefighters all who have been released from the hospital and rehab centers.

