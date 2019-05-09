WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man, Lexius Saint Martin, who was deported last year to his native Haiti has been pardoned by Governor Janet Mills after more than a year of trying to reverse the deportation.

Saint Martin, 35, was deported to Haiti in February 2018. He was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on his way to work on Jan. 2, 2018 for violating his immigration status in 2007.

Saint Martin came to the U.S. when he was a child and lived in Waterville with his wife, Mindy, and young children.

She took to Facebook Wednesaday to thank Governor Janet Mills. In her post she wrote,

"News broke with the pardon of Lexius. This is only a step in the right direction. I can't possibly thank Governor Mills and her staff enough! Thank you for all of your support."

