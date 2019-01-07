STANDISH, Maine — Nearly three months after Cpl. Tyler Wallingford was shot and killed on his Marine Corp. base in South Carolina, family members are raising money for a memorial site in his hometown.

"He was a member of the Standish Fire/EMS and United States Marine Corp, as well as the Beaufort S.C. Fire Dept," the GoFund Me page reads. "The memorial marker and flag will be located at the Sebago Lake Landing where he worked for two summers."

The family would like to raise $5,000 dollars to purchase and install a 30-foot flagpole and a memorial plaque in his honor. Their goal is raise the funds within 45 days to "finalize installation before the cold weather arrives".

