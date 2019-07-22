STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, the family of Julio Carrillo said they are 'at peace' with his decision to plead guilty to murdering his step-daughter, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

Carrillo's attorney announced last week that he would be changing his plea Monday afternoon in Waldo County Superior Court.

The full statement reads:

"Today is a difficult day for our family. However, we are at peace that Julio has accepted responsibility and is extremely sorry and remorseful for his part in this. But, by no means does this plea exclude or clear Sharon, he did not act alone. We love him and we will never abandon him. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. -- The Carrillo Family"

Carrillo, 53, and his wife Sharon Carrillo were arrested and charged with Marissa's murder back in February 2018 after police found the young girl beaten to death in their family's Stockton Springs condo.

Police said the abuse had been happening for months.

Carrillo is expected to go before a judge to formally change his plea from 'not guilty' to 'guilty' around 1 p.m.

Sharon Carillo, who is being tried separately, is set to stand trial in December.