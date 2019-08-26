DURHAM, Maine — Parents and a small child made it out safely from their trailer home in Durham early Monday morning after a fire broke out.

Durham Fire and Rescue fought the early morning fire at 735 Hallowell Road and were able to contain it and protect the area around the home.

The Maine State Fire Marshall's Office will investigate the cause of the fire along with another fire at a home in Dexter where a couple in their 60s was able to make it out safely.

Authorities say Hallowell Road was closed for four hours while crews and community members helped with shuttling water to put the fire out.

Fire Departments from Lisbon, Freeport, Pownal, New Gloucester, Auburn, Lisbon Emergency, and Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office all helped Durham Fire and Rescue put out the blaze.