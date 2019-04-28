BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police and the Maine Warden Service found human remains in a wooded area near 900 Stillwater Avenue on Sunday.

The Warden Service called Bangor Police around 10 a.m. Sunday to tell them they had found the remains.

Both the fiancee and the daughter of Thomas Lynch say that the remains discovered are his.

Police said in March of this year that Lynch went missing in September of 2018. Police said he was last seen entering a wooded area near 829 Stillwater Avenue in Bangor.

Sgt. Wade Betters wrote in an e-mail that the remains have been recovered and will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.

900 Stillwater Avenue is the address of a Wal Mart in Bangor.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.