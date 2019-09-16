FARMINGTON, Maine — Several people at a facility for that serves those with disabilities have been injured after an explosion Monday morning in Farmington.

Farmington Police and the Farmington Fire Dept. confirms an explosion happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. on Monday at Leap Inc. facility on Farmington Falls Road.

Farmington PD is handling the scene.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area of 313 Farmington Falls Road.

Multiple crews are responding to the explosion including a helicopter.

No word yet on how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries.

Viewers from as far as Summer and Mt. Vernon, Maine tell NEWS CENTER Maine they heard the explosion.

Shelby Landmann

According to their website, Leap Inc. supports people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities to be actively involved in their home communities. Leap provides a variety of supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our programs are successful through building strong relationships of trust, valuing the individuality of each situation and person we serve, and supporting the families in our communities.

This story will be updated as details become available.

