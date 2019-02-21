To start, it's important to first understand Cannabis. Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, divided serrated leaves, and glandular hairs. It is used to produce hemp fiber and as a drug.

RELATED: Portland passes new zoning laws for retail marijuana shops

Cannabis is a family of plants with two major classifications — Indica and Sativa. While marijuana can be considered a member of either the Indica or Sativa families, Hemp is a member of the Cannabis Sativa family.

This means Hemp and Marijuana are not the same things.

NBC/AP Images

Because Hemp and Marijuana both come from the Cannabis Sativa family, they do share certain similarities, but due to each plant’s biological makeup, they are different.

There are over 80 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. THC, CBD, CBN, CBC, and CBG are just a few.

You probably recognize THC and CBD as News Center Maine has covered many stories from our state around issues of pot legalization.

RELATED: Rep. Pingree asks FDA to enable lawful pathway for hemp-derived products

THC is the cannabis chemical compound that can get a user "high." According to the National Hemp Association, CBD is considered non-intoxicating, which means it doesn't give that "high" effect.

Earlier this month, Maine's Department of Health and Human Services told retailers who sold products with CBD to stop because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not approve it as a food additive. But now, there is a bill that would allow food with hemp-derived CBD and related products to be sold in Maine is on the fast track to being approved.

Hemp is not marijuana; bill to allow food with CBD sold in Maine gets fast-tracked AUGUSTA, Maine - A bill that would allow food with hemp-derived CBD and related products to be sold in Maine is on the fast track to being approved. State lawmakers unanimously supported a measure by Rep. Craig Hickman on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

For more info to further describe the difference between hemp and marijuana, visit the sources in the links below.