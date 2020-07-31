Beyonce's new visual album starts streaming Friday - What's On This Week

The Umbrella Academy / July 31 / Netflix
One of the most dysfunctional families on TV is back. The superpowered-siblings of The Umbrella Academy transport to the past to keep them, and the rest of humanity, from being wiped out. The new season starts Friday on Netflix.
The Secret: Dare to Dream / July 31 / Video on Demand
The movie The Secret: Dare to Dream featuring Katie Holmes and Gig Harbor's Josh Lucas, is heading straight to your home screens. The film is based on the 2006 global bestselling self-help book that sold over 34 million copies worldwide and translated into 50 languages. You can watch the film version starting tomorrow via video on demand.
Black Is King / July 31 / Disney +
All hail Queen Bey! Black Is King is a new visual album written, produced, and directed by Beyoncé. It's based on the music from her album The Lion King: The Gift, and is billed as a reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. It streams on Disney + starting Friday.
