Beyonce's new visual album starts streaming Friday - What's On This Week

We've got movies, shows and Beyonce!

The Umbrella Academy / July 31 / Netflix

One of the most dysfunctional families on TV is back. The superpowered-siblings of The Umbrella Academy transport to the past to keep them, and the rest of humanity, from being wiped out. The new season starts Friday on Netflix.



The Secret: Dare to Dream / July 31 / Video on Demand

The movie The Secret: Dare to Dream featuring Katie Holmes and Gig Harbor's Josh Lucas, is heading straight to your home screens. The film is based on the 2006 global bestselling self-help book that sold over 34 million copies worldwide and translated into 50 languages. You can watch the film version starting tomorrow via video on demand.



Black Is King / July 31 / Disney +