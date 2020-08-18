WATCH: 'Pitch Perfect' cast virtually reunites, sings for a cause

The Bella's are back together, baby, and for a very special reason.
The Pitch Perfect cast, including Maine's own Anna Kendrick, reunited for a cover of Beyonce's "Love On Top" Monday. The proceeds from the downloads of their rendition will go directly to UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need support right now.
Click here to find out how you can help UNICEF.
Watch the full performance below:
