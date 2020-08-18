x
WATCH: 'Pitch Perfect' cast virtually reunites, sings for a cause

ACA-BELIEVE IT! The cast of 'Pitch Perfect,' including Maine's own Anna Kendrick, virtually performed Beyonce's "Love On Top" to help raise money for UNICEF.
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
Hana Mae Lee, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, Ester Dean and Chrissie Fit seen at "Pitch Perfect 3" at Vidcon at Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Universal Pictures/AP Images)

The Bella's are back together, baby, and for a very special reason. 

The Pitch Perfect cast, including Maine's own Anna Kendrick, reunited for a cover of Beyonce's "Love On Top" Monday. The proceeds from the downloads of their rendition will go directly to UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need support right now. 

Click here to find out how you can help UNICEF. 

Watch the full performance below: 

While you're here, take a trip back to 2016 and see what Anna Kendrick said were her favorite things about Maine:

