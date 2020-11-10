WATCH: Bill Burr joins 'real Bostonians' as they sip fake Sam Adams Ale in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

"It's kinda sweet and s***, ya know, but there's nothing else to drink," Bill Burr, aka a 'real Bostonian' says in the sketch

BOSTON — WARNING: The quotes and videos in this story contain strong language.

Comedian Bill Burr, a Massachusetts native, went back to his New England roots Saturday by appearing in a fake Samuel Adams commercial on Saturday Night Live.

The Canton-born comedian appeared in several sketches on top of his hosting duties on the show's Oct. 10 episode including "Sports Debate," "New Normal," and "Don Pauly."

Perhaps his most memorable sketch titled "Sam Adams" features members of the SNL cast acting as "real Bostonians" trying the new (and again, not real) Sam Adams Jack-O Pumpkin Boston Ale at a grocery store. When it's Burr's time to speak in the commercial, or Sean S, as he's named in the bit, he's not too impressed.

"Jesus Ch****," Bill says in a Boston accent. "What the f*** is that?"

Other characters in the sketch rave about the new flavor with smiles and thoughts of fall, but Burr begs to differ.

“This is the kind of beer somebody brings to a party at your house, and it just sits in the fridge for like eight months,” Burr interjects. “And then one day your buddy comes over and he’s like ‘Hey, you gotta beer?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, I’ve got this pumpkin s***.'”

This sketch is similar to the show's 2016 "Dunkin Donuts" bit with Boston native Casey Affleck acting as an "actual customer" at the beloved coffee chain during the holidays. SNL cast member Mikey Day reprises his role as a construction worker in both sketches, getting in physical fights with the Bostonian actors both times.

Burr's SNL hosting stint is getting mixed reviews on social media due to what some would describe as his "controversial" style of comedy. In Saturday's opening monologue, Burr's stand-up routine touched on COVID-19, face masks, cancel culture, and white women. Watch his full monologue here.