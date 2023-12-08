'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour visits Maine theater to support its programming

"Theater is where his heart is, so coming back here is sort of a recharge," McAndrews said.

MONMOUTH, Maine — A celebrity guest is helping out a local theater in Monmouth by hosting a conversational event to raise money for its programs.

The Theater at Monmouth is beloved by its community and by "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour, who jumpstarted his acting career on stage in the 1990s.

Harbour was a part of the theatre from 1994 through 1997, appearing in performances of "The Tempest," "Much Ado About Nothing," "The Winter's Tale," and "Hamlet." Harbour appeared on Broadway later in a performance of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" which earned him a Tony Award in 2005.

"Theater is where his heart is, so coming back here is sort of a recharge," Dawn McAndrews, producing artistic director at the theater, said.

Harbour will be hosting a Q-and-A event Saturday evening, with a dinner with the community to follow, with proceeds going toward the theater's educational programming.

One of the missions of the theater is to connect with communities through its theatrical education programs, especially to spots in the state without local theatre programs.

"We're the only arts organization in the state that goes to almost entirely rural communities," McAndrews added.

Friday night, staff and company of the theater spoke with Harbour on his career from start to finish, as he reminisced on his early starts in Maine.

"We did a trip down memory lane, and walked through our artist housing which he lived in when he was here," McAndrews said.

Although he could not be available to speak with NEWS CENTER Maine because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, members of the theater attested to his love for the place.

"It means something to him, to help us continue to move into the future," McAndrews said.

Actor Mark Cartier worked alongside Harbour at the theatre back in 1997. He said seeing Harbour return, especially to support the theater's mission, means the world.

"He was still learning as an actor, and he learned so much here that this place became...it's in his heart I think," Cartier said. "I think it's a great event for the theater, and it shows how much he cares about this theatre that he's willing to do this."