Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters to headline Boston Calling 2022

BOSTON — Rock icons Rage Against the Machine and Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling when the music festival returns in 2022, organizers said Wednesday.

The two bands -- who were slated to play the popular local festival in 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will be among some 60 musical acts when the event takes place from May 27 to May 29, 2022.

“We couldn’t be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most celebrated rock bands as our headliners," said Brian Appel, CEO of Boston Calling Events. "We’ve spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we’re so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year."

Organizers said there would be a third headliner, but did not announce additional acts.

A limited number of early-bird three-day tickets are on sale now at the festival's website.