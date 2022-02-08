John Williams, legendary composer for Star Wars, E.T., Superman, turns 90

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in July 2021.
John Williams turned 90-years-young on Tuesday.
The American composer is the second most-nominated person in Academy Award history, right behind Walt Disney. He has 52 Academy Awards and 25 Grammys for his music.
Williams studied at UCLA and the Juilliard School, and launched into the film score world in 1958 with "Daddy-O," and is now in the seventh decade of his movie career.
Here are some films and franchises that you might recognize which featured his work:
- Jaws
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Superman
- Schindler's List
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Home Alone
- Saving Private Ryan
- War Horse
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Star Wars
- Jurrasic Park
- Harry Potter
Williams has also worked for the U.S. Air Force Band and composed many concertos and orchestral pieces that don't appear in movies.