John Williams, legendary composer for Star Wars, E.T., Superman, turns 90

The American composer is the second most-nominated person in Academy Award history, right behind Walt Disney.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in July 2021.

John Williams turned 90-years-young on Tuesday.

The American composer is the second most-nominated person in Academy Award history, right behind Walt Disney. He has 52 Academy Awards and 25 Grammys for his music.

Williams studied at UCLA and the Juilliard School, and launched into the film score world in 1958 with "Daddy-O," and is now in the seventh decade of his movie career.

Here are some films and franchises that you might recognize which featured his work:

Jaws

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Superman

Schindler's List

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Home Alone

Saving Private Ryan

War Horse

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Star Wars

Jurrasic Park

Harry Potter