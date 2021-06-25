Is Will Farrell representing Bangor High School in an upcoming Apple TV+ show?

The comedian sports a "Bangor" t-shirt in the new teaser for The Shrink Next Door.

BANGOR, Maine — Is Will Farrell's newest character a Bangor Ram?

In the teaser for Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door, Farrell, is wearing a white and cardinal Bangor t-shirt.

It is unknown if he's actually representing Bangor, Maine, as there are 10 cities named Bangor in the U.S. and a total of 20 Bangors worldwide, according to geotargit.com.

According to Apple's website, the eight-episode dark comedy stars Ferrell and Paul Rudd and follows the story of a manipulative client/psychiatrist relationship. The series is based on true events and a podcast by the same name.

The Shrink Next Door will be available on Apple TV+ on November 12.