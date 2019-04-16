Hoda Kotb of NBC’s TODAY just made another huge announcement.

The co-anchor was not on the desk Tuesday morning but called in during the Pop Start segment to announce the new addition to their family, a baby girl named Hope Catherine Kotb. She surprised her TODAY family and America with the tearful announcement.

Through tears Kotb said, “I’m feeding her and I can’t believe it.”

“I’m so happy she’s here," she said.

Kotb, 54, became a mother for the first time in 2017 when she adopted Haley Joy and as often spoken about the life-changing experience.

She told her TODAY family about introducing her daughter to her big sister.

“She was literally marching around saying, ‘I’m a big sister!’”

