Radio host Don Imus has died at 79, CBS News has confirmed.

The New York Times reports the shock radio host passed away Friday at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas.

His cause of death has not been released, but in 2009, he announced he was battling prostate cancer and was undergoing holistic treatments.

He retired from radio in 2018.

Imus hosted the "Imus in the Morning" program for nearly 50 years despite struggles with alcohol and cocaine addiction.

Imus was a controversial figure. In 2007, he was fired from CBS radio for comments he made about the Rutgers University women’s basketball team. The team was primarily made up of African American women, and his remarks were decried as racist by multiple organizations and high-profile figures, including Rev. Al Sharpton. Even then-Senator Barack Obama called for him to be fired at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

