Bangor Mall Cinema invites families to come see 'The Croods: A New Age'

Coming Thanksgiving, with COVID-19 protocols in place, Bangor Mall Cinema will be showing the DreamWorks film about two rival prehistoric families.

BANGOR, Maine — Lots of movies that were expected to come out earlier this year have been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now, with proper protocols in place, the Bangor Mall Cinema 10 is inviting people in for a highly anticipated family-friendly movie.

The Croods: A New Age will start playing on Thanksgiving Day. It is a DreamWorks story that follows the battle between two prehistoric families, the Croods and the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Actors Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Mann, and more voice characters in the movie.

Movie theaters are encouraging people to buy their tickets in advance. Most theaters will be open this holiday week, showing a variety of films.

Bangor Mall Cinema general manager Scott Warren says they are excited to open their doors for people to see Croods.

"We are hoping that during this holiday week, kids are out of school, they can come in safely watch a movie," Warren said. "Our ticketing system automatically, when you purchase your group's tickets, you can sit together. The system will automatically buffer two seats to the left and to the right of you."

Moviegoers are encouraged to wear a mask when they are not enjoying snacks from the concession stand.

The Croods: A New Age is rated PG and runs for 95 minutes.

Click here for showtimes at Bangor Mall Cinema 10.