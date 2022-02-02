York School Committee to vote on banning a book about puberty, sex education on Wednesday

The York School Committee is considering banning a book from the middle school library called "It's Perfectly Normal".

YORK, Maine — The York School Committee is expected to hold a vote Wednesday night on removing the book "It's Perfectly Normal" from the middle school library.

Back in November, York resident Patsy Huntsman complained about the book's content and shared her concern that students are able to check the book out without parents knowing. She's appealing the superintendent's decision to keep the book in the school.

"'Most often, people have sexual intercourse because it feels good,'" said Huntsman as she read a quote from 'It's Perfectly Normal' during a Jan. 19 school committee meeting. “What message does that send to a 10-year-old child?"

According to its cover, 'It's Perfectly Normal ' is about puberty, sex, and sexual health. It's a book York Superintendent Lou Goscinski says hadn't been checkout out of the library for the past five years until recently.

"A parent checked the book out and shared it with her child and didn't see any problems with the book," said Goscinski. "There's a number of court decisions that are against book banning, in general, and that's what I used to [make my decision to keep the book ]."

Goscinski says measures are in place for parents to call the school if they don’t want their children checking out any particular book. He believes efforts to ban "It's Perfectly Normal" are part of a national movement taking away the rights of students.

“Rather than having an all-out ban on books, let's have some conversations and I think we’ve lost that in our society,” added Goscinski.

University of Maine Professor of Communications and Journalism Judith Rosenbaum argues banning books on topics such as puberty and sex education won’t stop a child from learning about them.

“When we ban books, we’re not taking information away from children," Rosenbaum told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We’re just taking a specific story away from them because they can still find that information somewhere else."