Yarmouth, Falmouth schools close Friday due to threats

This adds to the list of Maine schools that have closed, gone into lockdown, or moved to virtual learning this week due to threats.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth and Falmouth schools are closed Friday due to online threats.

The school departments' superintendents made announcements Friday, though it is unknown whether both districts received the same threat or if they received different threats.

In an email Friday morning, Falmouth Superintendent Gretchen McNulty said Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride informed her that an online threat had been made against Falmouth schools. She said she made the decision to close the schools Friday out of an abundance of caution.

School officials are working with Falmouth police to determine the credibility of the threat and the identities of those responsible, according to McNulty.

An announcement Friday on the Yarmouth School Department website said the following: "There will be no school in the Yarmouth School Department today (Friday, November 18), due to a report of an on-line threat against our schools being made known the Yarmouth Police Department. This will be a traditional no-school day. More information to come later."

The threats in Yarmouth and Falmouth come the same week the Maine Department of Public Safety said it was aware of multiple active shooter threats against schools throughout the state, prompting schools across the state to go into lockdown on Tuesday. Those reports were believed to be a hoax, agency spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Schools in Windham and South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to threats, and students at Mattanawcook Jr. High School in Lincoln were dismissed Thursday morning after administration was alerted of a potential threat.