Would you be included in education loan forgiveness? What to know so far

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Student loan forgiveness could be coming as soon as this month, CNBC reports.
The Biden administration is considering a number of different ways to move forward with canceling student debt. The biggest question is how much of the debt it will relieve, if any. On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden came out in support of $10,000 in cancellation per borrower, but he’s increasingly under pressure from other lawmakers and advocates to go further and wipe out $50,000 for everyone.
But there’s also the question of which borrowers would get the relief.
In recent days, there have been hints on which borrowers may be included in the possible jubilee.
