Women in Trades Day opens doors for teen girls

The job expo is part of a series of out-of-class career opportunities at Deering High School.

PORTLAND, Maine — Kids at Deering High School got a break from class to meet leaders in local trades industries - specifically, women in trades.

The expo in the gym was a chance for all students - but especially girls - to make connections with women in various fields, and potentially find new skills and career paths. Teacher Sydney Williams organized the first-ever event at Deering and was thrilled to see her kids engaged.

"If they can see themselves in the roles that these women have, the sky’s the limit," Williams smiled.

Amanda, a freshman, said she felt empowered by women-led the event.

"Sometimes women are, well, not denied opportunities, but have limited access to some opportunities," she said. "Because, an electrician, you usually think of a man, right?"

“Women in trades” is part of the school's extended learning opportunities program, which is designed to show students potential lessons and career paths outside the traditional classroom.