With other options after high school, these girls are learning more about trades

PORTLAND, Maine — College isn't always the path for every graduating high school student.

That's why Deering High School in Portland is hosting a "Women in Trades Demo Day" on Friday for all girls interested in other pathways after graduation.

At the event, girls can learn the benefits of trade work and be encouraged to step into male-dominated career fields after graduation, such as the trades.

The students will take part in hands-on demonstrations and activities with women who work in construction, engineering, electrical, transportation, and other trade fields.

The workers at the event will also be showing girls what they do on a daily basis. For example, one woman from Central Maine Power Company plans to demonstrate how she works a switchboard.

The idea is to show students what other options they have after graduation.

"More and more, it’s kids want fast money these days. I think sitting at home during the pandemic they saw the potential of making money but also thinking about their careers after high school," Sydney Williams, extended learning opportunities coordinator at Deering High School, said. "Sometimes college isn't the path for all kids, and I like to push that college can wait, and it isn't the only destination you have to go to after high school."

Williams said many students are looking for summer internships that could possibly turn into careers from Friday's event.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Friday and runs until noon.