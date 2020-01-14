WESTBROOK, Maine — Officials with the Westbrook School Dept. have changed protocol for its school bus drivers following an investigation into why a pre-K student was left on one of its buses earlier this month.

It happened during an evacuation of the Saccarappa School due to a gas leak.

Students were taken by bus to the Westbrook Middle School to be picked up by their parents.

Superintendent Peter Lancia told NEWS CENTER Maine the change impacts how thoroughly drivers check their buses.

"They are now required to inspect the bus at the end of each run, walking from front to back to front again to ensure there are no students on board," he said.

In addition to the change, Lancia also said there will be a new checklist for bus drivers to sign off on once a check of the bus is complete.

That check includes a number of things, including looking for students and ensuring windows are closed.

The district's transportation coordinator will be responsibly for collecting those checklists, according to Lancia.