Westbrook High School goes into lockdown after report of firearm

A 14-year-old male student was charged with theft of a firearm and terrorizing, Westbrook police said in a release.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook High School went into lockdown Thursday morning after a student reported to school officials that another student had a firearm, which was later determined to be unloaded.

School officials, including the school resource officer, located the student immediately and recovered the weapon, Westbrook Superintendent Peter Lancia told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The student, a 14-year-old male, was taken to the Westbrook Police Department, interviewed by investigators, and charged with theft of a firearm and terrorizing, Westbrook police said in a release. The student's parents were also notified, according to police.

The student had the weapon in their possession but did not point it at anyone, Lancia said, adding it was not clear where in the building the gun was seen or shown.

The gun was reported around 10 a.m. and the lockdown, which meant all classrooms were closed, locked, and secured, lasted a total of about 30 minutes, according to Lancia.

Westbrook police responded to the school within a matter of minutes to secure the school premises, Lancia said, adding there was determined to be no threat to safety at the school.

Lancia and police commended the student who reported the firearm to school officials.

"The student who reported the incident deserves all the credit for bringing this incident to a quick and safe resolution. Law Enforcement constantly reiterates the slogan, 'If you See Something, Say Something,' Westbrook Police Chief Sean Lally said in Thursday's release. "The reporting student put his classmates and school community first and had the courage to speak up. I commend them for it."