MAINE, USA — Many high schools in Maine have had to get creative with graduation this year in order to honor their seniors, but also keep them safe.

Waterville High School did just that with a drive-up graduation ceremony.

Central Maine Motors in Waterville loaned one of their lots to the school for the commencement ceremony. This allowed dozens of cars full of friends and family to watch their senior graduate drive-in movie theater-style.

Seniors drove over to Central Maine Motors from the high school in groups of ten, where they were able to take to the stage and receive their diploma. 101 students graduated from Waterville High School Thursday, and one of the seniors was excited, that despite the odds, they were still able to gather.

"I was really pumped up because it gave us a shot to see each other and to really celebrate! Honk horns. Rev engines. You know, all that stuff, and we're just really fortunate it all came together," graduate Daniel Gaunce told NEWS CENTER Maine.

