After collecting 1,000 boxes of cereal, students created a display to demonstrate how one act of kindness can have a domino effect.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Students at Cony High School in Augusta took part in a cereal box dominos challenge as part of an important community project.

Jobs for Maine Graduates and Connected Credit Union teamed up to help Cony students feed their community by collecting food including 1,000 boxes of cereal.

The message was to show that small acts of kindness can cause a domino effect.